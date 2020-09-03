Business Vietnamese company joins solar power projects in Laos The Wealth Power Group of Vietnam has joined two other partners in developing solar power projects in Champasak and Sekong provinces of Laos.

Business Vietnam Airlines to re-start six domestic routes Vietnam Airlines has prepared a plan to resume domestic flights to safe destinations and meet demand, a representative of the national flag carrier said on September 3.

Business Real estate booms in HCM City’s east as innovation city takes shape Ho Chi Minh City’s plan to establish Thu Duc city by merging Districts 2, 9 and Thu Duc has caused property prices in the three eastern districts to increase sharply.

Sci-Tech Vietnam 42nd in global innovation index Vietnam ranked 42nd among 131 economies for the second consecutive year in the 2020 Global Innovation Index (GII), the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) has announced.