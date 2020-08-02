Bamboo Airways to open new routes to Con Dao
Bamboo Airways has said it plans to set up new air routes from Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho to Con Dao from August 18.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Bamboo Airways has said it plans to set up new air routes from Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho to Con Dao from August 18.
In order to serve these routes, Bamboo Airways plans to rent two Embraer E195 aircraft, which has 118 seats each.
Recently, the airline officially put into operation two new routes connecting Thanh Hoa city in the north-central province of Thanh Hoa with Quy Nhon city in the south-central province of Binh Dinh and with Phu Quoc Island off the coast of the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang.
Bamboo Airway is working on recovering all of its domestic routes following the COVID-19 hiatus. According to the latest data from the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam, the airline’s throughput in June surpassed that in the same period last year. In the first five months of 2020 it also posted the highest on-time performance (OTP) rate in the domestic industry, at nearly 96 percent, with all flights deemed safe./.