Travel COVID-19: Tourism administration urges safety measures for travellers The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) has requested tourism departments of localities nationwide to promptly take measures to ensure safety for tourists in the face of the complex developments of COVID-19.

Travel Int’l supermodel helps promote Vietnam’s tourism The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism and the JMA Global of international supermodel Jessica Minh Anh signed a cooperation agreement on July 28 on promoting Vietnam’s destinations as well as tourism products and services.

Travel Hanoi sees surge in visitors in July Hanoi welcomed nearly 1.2 million visitors in July, a surge of more than 51 percent over that in June, including 16,600 foreigners, reported the city’s Tourism Department.