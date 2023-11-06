Society PM urges more drastic measures in firefighting Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on November 5 asked ministries, agencies, and localities to further concentrate on and take drastic measures in fire prevention and fighting as in the coming time, fire incidents tend to develop complicatedly.

Society Vietnam, France share experience in public transparency, anti-corruption A delegation of the Party Central Committee's Inspection Commission led by its Vice Chairman Nghiem Phu Cuong paid a visit to France from October 29 to November 4 to study and exchange anti-corruption experience.

Society Vietnamese to enjoy one-week Tet holiday in 2024 The Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday will last seven days from February 8 to 14, 2024, per an official document approved by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

Society Infographic Vietnam’s poverty reduction achievements in the 2016-2022 period Hunger eradication and poverty reduction are the most important and cross-cutting goals of the Party and the State of Vietnam. The country has recorded remarkable achievements from its efforts over recent years to fight hunger and poverty.