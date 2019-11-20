Sen. Lieut. Gen Phan Van Giang, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army and Deputy Minister of National Defence, received General Chea Tara, Director of the National Defence University (NDU) of Cambodia, in Hanoi on November 19.Giang spoke highly of the fruitful collaboration between the Vietnamese National Defence Academy and the NDU in the past time, particularly the organisation of short-term training courses for Cambodian military officers, which he said have contributed greatly to consolidating ties between the two schools in particular, and two armies in general.He expressed his belief that they will continue working together to train high-quality human resources for the two armies.Leaders of the Vietnamese Ministry of Defence always endorse and create favourable conditions for the two schools to promote collaboration in the time ahead, he affirmed.Chea Tara, for his part, thanked Vietnam’s support for Cambodia in the national liberation cause, thus saving Cambodian people from the genocidal Khmer Rouge regime.-VNA