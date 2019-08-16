The Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang (Photo: VNA)

– Vietnam has made contact with China to oppose its repeated serious violation and demand the country to withdraw its survey vessel group Haiyang Dizhi 8 and escort ships out of Vietnam’s territorial waters, the Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang said on August 16.Hang made the statement while answering reporters’ queries regarding the return of survey vessel group Haiyang Dizhi 8 to Vietnam’s exclusive economic zone and continental shelf.The spokeswoman cited information from competent agencies as saying that the Chinese vessel group and a number of escort ships came back to Vietnam’s territorial waters on August 13."The waters totally belong to Vietnam’s sovereign right and jurisdiction as defined in the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)," Hang stressed.Vietnam has asked China to respect Vietnam’s sovereign right, jurisdiction and other legal and legitimate rights and interests in line with the 1982 UNCLOS and international law, she said.Vietnamese authorised forces have been continuing to implement measures to exercise Vietnam’s sovereignty, sovereign right and jurisdiction in accordance with Vietnamese and international law, Hang added.Vietnam has attached great importance to peace, security and respect for law in the East Sea, and has goodwill to settle disputes through peaceful measures.Vietnam also treasures and wants to promote friendly ties with China for the sake of the two countries and their people, and for peace, stability and security in the region and the world at large, and at the same time, it is resolved and consistent to protect its legal and legitimate rights and interests, Hang stressed.Vietnam calls on related countries and the international community to actively contribute to maintaining peace, stability and cooperation in the East Sea, the region and the world as well, she added.-VNA