Illustrative image (Photo: Free Malaysia Today)

Hanoi (VNA) - China has proposed to hold a foreign ministerial meeting with the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in June in the country, Japan’s Kyodo News cited government sources as reporting on May 7.



The Chinese government has been considering hosting its gathering with the ASEAN members in a city other than the capital Beijing, according to the sources.



As this year marks the 30th anniversary of the China-ASEAN dialogue relations, Beijing has been keen to bolster bilateral cooperation.

ASEAN groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam./.