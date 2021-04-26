World EU welcomes ASEAN’s “five-point consensus” on Myanmar The European Union (EU) described the “five-point consensus” on Myanmar reached at the ASEAN Leaders’ Meeting on April 24 is “an encouraging step” forward in ASEAN’s efforts to resolve the current crisis in Myanmar.

World Singapore, Hong Kong resume “air travel bubble” The Singaporean Ministry of Transport (MOT) announced on April 26 that the Singapore – Hong Kong Air Travel Bubble (ATB) will be re-launched on May 26, allowing travellers to move between the two sides without quarantine.

World Laos, Thailand report big rises in new COVID-19 infections The Lao National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on April 25 announced that the country confirmed 76 new locally-infected COVID-19 cases, including 64 cases in Vientiane capital city, lifting the national tally to 323.