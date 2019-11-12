Chinese immigration officials welcomed in Hanoi
Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army Sen. Lieut. Gen Nguyen Phuong Nam hosted a reception in Hanoi on November 12 for a delegation from the National Immigration Administration of China led by its deputy head Zhao Changhua.
Sen. Lieut. Gen Nguyen Phuong Nam (R) and deputy head of the National Immigration Administration of China Zhao Changhua (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army Sen. Lieut. Gen Nguyen Phuong Nam hosted a reception in Hanoi on November 12 for a delegation from the National Immigration Administration of China led by its deputy head Zhao Changhua.
Nam hailed defence ties as one of the important pillars in the bilateral comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, evidenced by the Vietnam visit by Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe in May 2019 and Vietnamese Minister of National Defence Gen. Ngo Xuan Lich’s attendance at the Beijing Xiangshan Forum in late October 2019.
A highlight of bilateral defence relations was the successful organisation of five editions of border defence friendship exchanges, and the sixth of its kind is scheduled for early 2020, contributing to raising mutual understanding, fighting cross-border crime, and building a borderline of peace, friendship, cooperation and development.
Nam also lauded the outcomes of cooperation between the Vietnam Border Guard High Command and the National Immigration Administration of China as well as units under the Chinese Ministry of Public Security in the fields of border management and protection, immigration control, crime combat, security and order maintenance in border areas.
He suggested that both sides should continue seriously implementing three legal documents on the shared border, stepping up border guard cooperation at all levels, enhancing expertise exchange and communications, working closely with authorities in border areas to maintain political security, social safety and order, facilitate immigration, thus promoting socio-economic development of both countries and border areas in particular.
Zhang, for his part, wished that the two countries’ emigration staff and border guards would together maintain order along the border and at border gates, improve the efficiency of border gate inspections, facilitate export-import activities, fight trans-national and trans-border crime, helping to develop the bilateral solidarity and friendship./.
