Politics Long Thanh airport project heats up NA debate The feasibility study report for the first phase of the Long Thanh International Airport was deliberated on November 12 morning as part of the eighth sitting of the 14th National Assembly.

Politics UK’s Aberdeen city seeks cooperation opportunities in Ninh Thuan A delegation of the UK’s Aberdeen city visited the south central province of Ninh Thuan on November 11-12 to seek cooperation opportunities in renewable energy, high-tech agriculture and tourism.

Politics Vietnam, Japan step up defence ties Deputy Defence Minister, Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh on November 11 received a delegation of the Japanese Ministry of Defence now in Vietnam for the 11th defence exchange between the two countries.

Politics Resolution on socio-economic development plan for 2020 adopted Legislators adopted a resolution on the socio-economic development plan for 2020 on November 11 – the 16th working day of the 14th National Assembly’s eighth sitting.