In the first nine months of this year, two-way trade between Vietnam and China exceeds 120 billion USD - Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

- The relationship between Vietnam and China has seen strong, stable and positive developments in the past time, especially since Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s visit to China in November 2022, said a Chinese journalist.Wei Wei, head of the Vietnamese department under China's central TV and radio station, told Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Beijing that the common perceptions reached between the high-ranking leaders of the two countries has been comprehensively implemented over the past year.He emphasised that General Secretary Trong was the first foreign leader to visit China after the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC). During the visit, he and his Chinese counterpart mapped out the development directions for Vietnam-China relations.