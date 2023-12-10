Chinese journalist highlights developments in Vietnam-China relations
The relationship between Vietnam and China has seen strong, stable and positive developments in the past time, especially since Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s visit to China in November 2022, said a Chinese journalist.
In the first nine months of this year, two-way trade between Vietnam and China exceeds 120 billion USD - Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Beijing (VNA) - The relationship between Vietnam and China has seen strong, stable and positive developments in the past time, especially since Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s visit to China in November 2022, said a Chinese journalist.
Wei Wei, head of the Vietnamese department under China's central TV and radio station, told Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Beijing that the common perceptions reached between the high-ranking leaders of the two countries has been comprehensively implemented over the past year.
He emphasised that General Secretary Trong was the first foreign leader to visit China after the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC). During the visit, he and his Chinese counterpart mapped out the development directions for Vietnam-China relations.
He said 2023 is the year marking 15 years of comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between Vietnam and China, with increasing exchanges at all levels.
In June, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh paid his first official visit to China in his position as the PM of Vietnam, and attended the World Economic Forum (WEF)'s 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions (AMNC) in Tianjin. In October, President Vo Van Thuong attended the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing, which was also his first multilateral external activity in his post.
According to the journalist, these visits are a continuation of regular exchanges and contacts between senior leaders of the two Parties and countries in recent years.
Regarding the bright spots in economic, trade and investment cooperation over the past time, Wei Wei said that the two countries have cooperated closely in economy and trade. Currently, China is Vietnam's largest trading partner and Vietnam is China's sixth largest trading partner in the world, and the largest in ASEAN.
He cited data from the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade as saying that in the first nine months of this year, two-way trade exceeded 120 billion USD, of which 42.2 billion USD came from Vietnam’s exports.
In addition, investment cooperation still maintains growth momentum, with China approving large investments in Vietnam this year. Chinese enterprises, especially major high-tech ones, are continuously increasing investment in fields matching Vietnam's needs and sustainable development strategy.
The journalist stated that accelerating the connection of regional development initiatives, and promoting cooperation in strategic areas such as connectivity, and emerging fields like e-commerce are the next focus of bilateral collaboration, especially when China has said it is ready to continue expanding the import of high quality Vietnamese products that Chinese customers need./.
In June, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh paid his first official visit to China in his position as the PM of Vietnam, and attended the World Economic Forum (WEF)'s 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions (AMNC) in Tianjin. In October, President Vo Van Thuong attended the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing, which was also his first multilateral external activity in his post.
According to the journalist, these visits are a continuation of regular exchanges and contacts between senior leaders of the two Parties and countries in recent years.
Regarding the bright spots in economic, trade and investment cooperation over the past time, Wei Wei said that the two countries have cooperated closely in economy and trade. Currently, China is Vietnam's largest trading partner and Vietnam is China's sixth largest trading partner in the world, and the largest in ASEAN.
He cited data from the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade as saying that in the first nine months of this year, two-way trade exceeded 120 billion USD, of which 42.2 billion USD came from Vietnam’s exports.
In addition, investment cooperation still maintains growth momentum, with China approving large investments in Vietnam this year. Chinese enterprises, especially major high-tech ones, are continuously increasing investment in fields matching Vietnam's needs and sustainable development strategy.
The journalist stated that accelerating the connection of regional development initiatives, and promoting cooperation in strategic areas such as connectivity, and emerging fields like e-commerce are the next focus of bilateral collaboration, especially when China has said it is ready to continue expanding the import of high quality Vietnamese products that Chinese customers need./.