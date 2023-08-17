Society Efforts made in citizen protection after deadly landside in Laos The body of a Vietnamese citizen killed in a recent landslide in Khammouane province of Laos was found on August 14, spokesperson of the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry Pham Thu Hang said on August 17.

Society INTERPOL's most wanted US citizens arrested in Vietnam Two dangerous US suspects with INTERPOL's red notice have been arrested in Ho Chi Minh City and the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak as a result of cooperation between Vietnamese and US law enforcement forces.

Society 13 airports accept foreigners’ entry, exit with e-visa The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has freshly announced a list of 13 international airports permitting foreigners to enter and exit with electronic visas.

Society Aviation industry faces human resource shortage The aviation industry is facing a severe human resource shortage due to several factors such as the recovery of the tourism sector and the expansion of airports across the country, experts said.