VFF President Tran Thanh Man (L) in Can Tho (Source: VNA) \

Can Tho (VNA) – President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Tran Thanh Man paid a pre-Christmas visit to Can Tho Diocese in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on December 23.



Speaking at the event, Man wished local priests and Catholic followers a warm and merry Christmas season.



He lauded Catholics nationwide and those in Can Tho city in particular for joining the VFF’s movements such as new-style rural development, sustainable poverty reduction and Vietnamese people prioritising Vietnamese goods. They also joined social charity activities and vocational training, and offered support to disaster-hit residents. In particular, 41 religions nationwide signed an agreement on environment protection and climate change response.



Man expressed his hope that Bishop Tri Buu Thien and priests of Can Tho Diocese will continue urging Catholics to abide by the Party policies and guidelines and State laws and contribute to national development.



Thien, for his part, expressed his belief that local authorities always pay attention to Catholic community, and Can Tho and the whole country will further prosper in the near future.



Can Tho Diocese sprawls over an area of nearly 13,000 sq. km, covering Can Tho and the provinces of Hau Giang, Soc Trang, Bac Lieu and Ca Mau with a total population of around 5.5 million people. There are roughly 180,000 Catholic followers, accounting for 3.6 percent of the total population and 200 priests running Catholic religious activities.



The same day, Permanent Vice Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairwoman of the People’s Council of southern Bac Lieu province Le Thi Ai Nam visited and congratulated Catholic followers in churches across the locality.-VNA