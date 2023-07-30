At the scene of the incident (Photo: Khmer Times)

Hanoi (VNA) – A clash occurred in Phnom Penh on July 29, resulting in the death of a 35-year-old Vietnamese citizen, reported the Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia.



Cambodian authorities are conducting an investigation to clarify the incident and are seeking the suspect.

Upon learning of the news, the embassy promptly took citizen protection measures to identify the victim as directed by the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry.

It also asked the Cambodian side to investigate and arrest the perpetrator, and work with relevant domestic agencies to inform the victim's family and provide them with guidance on necessary procedures following the incident./.