Dak Lak (VNA) – Friendship and people-to-people exchanges between the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak and Cambodia’s Mondulkiri province have been held over the past years in the spirit of trust and mutual understanding, leaving a deep and lasting impression.



Dak Lak has two border districts and four border communes, with over 71 km of borderline with Mondulkiri province.

During 2017-2022, the Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Association (VCFA) of Dak Lak province and the Cambodia-Vietnam Friendship Association of Mondulkiri province held gatherings during the two countries’ major celebrations.

From May 11-12, 2023, the Dak Lak provincial VCFA held an exchange conference with Vietnamese and Cambodian business clubs in Buon Ma Thuot city.

It also offered free health check-ups and medicines to 500 residents in Pechreada district and handed over 50 bicycles to disadvantaged students in Mondulkiri province.

The Dak Lak provincial Border Guard also offered search and rescue to the Cambodian counterpart, donated medical equipment worth over 2 billion VND (86,900 USD) during the fight against COVID-19 and other necessities to Mondulkiri’s armed forces.

Over the past five years, the Dak Lak provincial VCFA held 341 sessions to raise awareness of land border treaties, agreements and regulations for over 21,000 officials and residents.

Vice Chairman of the Dak Lak provincial People’s Committee and Chairman of the provincial VCFA H’Yim Kđoh said both associations renewed their memorandum of understanding on cooperation and people-to-people friendship for 2023-2028.

Between now and the year’s end, the provincial VCFA will set up the Vietnam-Cambodia business club and hold a gathering of Dak Lak and Mondulkiri’s border guard stations on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of Independence Day of Cambodia (November 9), he said./.