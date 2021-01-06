Hanoi (VNA) - A collection of arrowhead moulds preserved at the Co Loa ancient citadel site in Hanoi’s Dong Anh district has been recognised as a national treasure.



The three-piece stone moulds, unearthed during an excavation at the relic site between 2004 and 2007, date back to the Dong Son culture (c. 5th-1st century BC) - a Bronze Age culture in ancient Vietnam centred in the north’s Red River Delta.



The moulds are evidence of the moulding practice of bronze arrowheads in Co Loa thousands of years ago.



Co Loa citadel was built during the end of the Hong Bang Dynasty (c. 257 BC), about 20km to the north of Hanoi’s centre. It was a place of worship for King An Duong Vuong and Princess My Chau, who are mentioned in legends passed down through generations. According to folklore, An Duong Vuong founded the ancient Vietnamese state of Au Lac and chose Co Loa as its capital.



Recognition of the collection comes under Prime Minister Decision No 2283 accrediting 24 items as national treasures. The capital has three on the list, while other items belong to cities and provinces such as Quang Ninh, Quang Ngai, An Giang, Da Nang, Hung Yen, Hai Phong, Ninh Thuan, Binh Dinh, Bac Ninh and Bac Giang.



Vietnam now has 215 national treasures./.