Business Vietnam’s overseas investment can top 1 billion USD annually: insider Overseas investment by Vietnamese firms is growing and can surpass 1 billion USD per year in the future, from about 700 million USD at present, said Chairman of the Vietnam Association of Foreign Invested Enterprises Nguyen Mai.

Business Investment proposed for expressway running through Hung Yen The Ministry of Transport has submitted to the Government a proposal on investment in a section of the Cho Ben-Yen My expressway running through the northern province of Hung Yen.

Business Reference exchange rate up 45 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,586 VND/USD on October 17, up 45 VND from the last working day of previous week (October 14).

Business Business matching event seeks to boost pepper trading with France The Vietnam Pepper Association (VPA) recently coordinated with the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Vietnamese Embassy in France to hold a business matching event in Paris to boost pepper trading.