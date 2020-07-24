Re-opening after a halt of operation due to the pandemic, this 5-star resort is introducing an attractive sales policy and special tour packages such as leisure tour in the course of the day, in which customers experience all the services of the resort in a day.

Besides, MICE (Meeting, Incentives, Conferencing, Exhibitions) tourism is also expected to raise the room booking rates and take full advantages of the resort facility. Companies and travel agencies across the country have recently booked rooms for hundreds of customers in the coming time.

Having forecast the inbound sector entering its low season from September, the city has mapped out plans to sustain the stable operation of local tourist accommodations, while preparing to the coming back of foreign visitors after the pandemic.

Besides efforts to explore the domestic and foreign markets, until the year end, the city will conduct numerous professional training courses to improve the man power in the tourism sector./.

VNA