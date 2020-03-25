Coca-Cola Vietnam donates 7.2 billion VND to COVID-19 prevention
The Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRCS) on March 24 received a donation of over 7.2 billion VND (303,000 USD) from Coca-Cola Vietnam to support the country’s COVID-19 prevention and control efforts.
At the donation ceremony
The firm will be working with the VRCS to present 200,000 face masks, 104,000 bars of soap, 18,000 bottles of safeguard disinfectant liquid, and 1,300 five-littre bottles of hand sanitiser.
They will be distributed to medical staff and epidemic prevention forces in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, and quarantine areas in Hai Duong, Quang Ninh, Ninh Thuan, and Binh Thuan provinces.
VRCS Vice President and General Secretary Nguyen Hai Anh said Coca-Cola Vietnam is one of the first enterprises to support Vietnam’s efforts in the fight against the disease.
The firm announced that it has suspended advertising in Vietnam for at least one month and instead using funds from its advertising budget to support COVID-19 prevention and control efforts.
Peeyush Sharma, CEO of Coca-Cola Vietnam, said his firm is deeply concerned about the growing impact of the COVID-19 epidemic in Vietnam and fully committed to doing everything it can to support the community in the fight against the disease.
VRCS signed a cooperation agreement to support relief activities related to natural disasters and epidemics in 2012.
From 2013 to 2017, the two sides expanded their cooperation in the field of community health care through free medical check-ups and medicines for the poor, first aid training for volunteers in the community, and organizing communication campaigns to raise public awareness of disaster prevention, clean water and environmental sanitation.
In recent years, the company has continued to expand social security projects to help disadvantaged communities and Agent Orange victims./.