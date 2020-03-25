Society Over 5.2 million USD donated to aid COVID-19 fight in one day Donations for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) relief efforts received by the Vietnam Fatherland Font (VFF) Central Committee exceeded 125 billion VND (5.27 million USD) on March 24 alone, according to VFF President Tran Thanh Man.

Society Support for citizens stuck at Thailand, Singapore airports due to COVID-19 About 100 Vietnamese citizens, who had been stranded while making a transit in international airports of Thailand and Singapore due to these countries’ COVID-19-related movement control orders, were supported to come back home on March 24.

Society Food delivery by drones in Hanoi Using a drone to deliver banh mi – a strange and unique way to deliver a snack to your door - has been pioneered by a shop in Hanoi which is caught the eye of customers.