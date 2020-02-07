Vietnam Red Cross Society launches anti-nCoV campaign
The Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRCS) on February 7 launched a campaign to bolster public awareness of the prevention against the acute respiratory disease caused by a new strain of coronavirus (nCoV).
Distributing free masks at the launching ceremony. (Source:Vietnam Red Cross Society)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRCS) on February 7 launched a campaign to bolster public awareness of the prevention against the acute respiratory disease caused by a new strain of coronavirus (nCoV).
At the launch event in Hanoi, the VRCS handed out 10,000 face masks and 1,000 hand sanitisers free of charge, along with leaflets on preventive measures for local residents.
President of the VRCS Central Committee Nguyen Thi Xuan Thu said that to respond to the nCoV threat in a timely way, the VRCS has kept a close watch on the development and maintained regular information sharing with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies to call for assistance if needed.
It has also devised response plan against the virus, she added.
Earlier, the committee presented a relief of 1.1 billion VND (47,200 USD) to nine localities to launch communications campaigns on nCoV prevention, public health care and blood donation.
The organisation also offered 40,000 N95 masks worth a total of 100,000 USD to China and sent personnel to distribute the relief in Wuhan, China.
Vietnam reported two more 2019-nCoV cases on February 6, bringing the total in the country to 12.
On February 1, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc signed a decision declaring the nCoV-caused disease an epidemic in Vietnam.
Earlier, the World Health Organisation (WHO) had declared the 2019-nCoV outbreak a public health emergency of international concern./.