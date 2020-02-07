Health Vietnam reports two more coronavirus infection cases Vietnam has reported two more new coronavirus (nCoV) infection cases, bringing the total number of detected nCoV patients in the country to 12, the Ministry of Health announced on February 6 evening.

Health Synchronous solutions to cope with nCoV The outbreak of the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus has hit many countries. In Vietnam, synchronous solutions are deployed to cope with the epidemic.

Health Coronavirus outbreak: Vietnam boosts production of face masks The Ministry of Industry and Trade has directed Vietnamese commercial affair offices abroad to connect with businesses to search for raw materials for face masks production in Vietnam.