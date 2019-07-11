Colourful kites flaunt beauty at competition

A kite competition took place in Song An commune, Vu Thu district, Thai Binh province, attracting the participation of kite clubs from across the country.
VNA
Thursday, July 11, 2019 - 9:37:19
