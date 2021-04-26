Commune on Phu Quoc Island to hold elections early
The National Election Council recently issued Dispatch No 533/HDBCQG-VP dated April 20, allowing Tho Chau island commune of Phu Quoc city to hold the elections of deputies to the National Assembly and all-level People’s Councils for the 2021-2026 tenure on May 21, two days earlier than the national election day.
Tho Chau island commune. (Photo: nongnghiep.vn)
This was reported by the Election Committee of the Mekong Delta’s Kien Giang province, to which Phu Quoc belongs.
Covering over 1,395 ha, Tho Chau island commune consists of eight islands and islets: Tho Chu, Hon Tu, Hon Cao Cat, Hon Nhan, Hon Kho, Hon Xanh, Hon Cai Ban, and Hon Da Bac.
Tho Chu is the largest and only inhabited island in the commune.
The elections are being held early due to difficult access and extreme weather conditions here./.