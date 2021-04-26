Politics PM wraps up working trip to attend ASEAN Leaders’ Meeting Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam arrived in Hanoi at midnight on April 24, successfully concluding their trip to attend the ASEAN Leaders’ Meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Politics Prime Minister attends ASEAN Leader’s Meeting Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on April 24 attended the ASEAN Leaders’ Meeting held at the ASEAN Secretariat’s headquarters in Jakarta, the first in-person meeting of its kind in 2021.

Politics PM meets Cambodian, Singaporean, Malaysian counterparts Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh held separate meetings with his Cambodian, Singaporean and Malaysian counterparts on April 24, on the occasion of the ASEAN Leaders’ Meeting in Jakarta.

Politics PM receives ASEAN Secretary General Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, while attending the ASEAN Leaders’ Meeting at the office of the grouping’s secretariat in Jakarta on April 24, received Secretary General Lim Jock Hoi.