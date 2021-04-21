Politics Minister elaborates on priorities for Vietnam’s diplomatic sector Vietnam’s diplomatic sector will carry forward its pioneering role in maintaining peace and stability and mobilising resources to spur national development and improve the country’s prestige and position, the new Foreign Minister, Bui Thanh Son, has said.

Politics NA Chairman receives more congratulations from foreign leaders Parliamentary leaders of foreign countries continued to cable letters of congratulations to National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on his election as the top leader of the Vietnamese legislature.

Politics Party chief sends letter to former Cuban Party leader Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong has sent a letter to Raul Castro, former First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), on the occasion of the success of the eighth National Congress of the PCC.

Politics Vietnam values all-rounded cooperation with Poland: FM Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son affirmed Vietnam attaches importance to and wants to foster cooperation across all fields with Poland during a phone talks with his Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau on April 20.