A delegation of the National Election Council (NEC) on April 21 visited the southern province of Binh Phuoc to examine local preparations for the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all-level People’s Councils for 2021-2026.
Binh Phuoc (VNA) – A delegation of the National Election Council (NEC) on April 21 visited the southern province of Binh Phuoc to examine local preparations for the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all-level People’s Councils for 2021-2026.
The delegation was led by Tran Cam Tu, Politburo member, member of the Party Central Committee, head of the committee's Inspection Commission, and member of the NEC.
It was reported that Binh Phuoc has set up 933 election groups. The third consultative conference adopted a list of eight candidates for the seats at the 15th legislature. Meanwhile, 98 people will run for the position of deputy to the provincial People’s Council for 2021-2026.
The number of voters in the province now stands at 690,716.
Tu asked the provincial Election Committee to step up training for officials engaging in the election work and promptly settle petitions and complaints regarding the elections.
More attention should be paid to COVID-19 prevention and control during the elections, he said./.
