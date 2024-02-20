Business Canadian enterprises learn about Vietnamese market The Export Development Canada (EDC) recently coordinated with the Vietnamese Trade Office in the country to organise a seminar to update Vietnam’s economic situation and evaluate its performance in the global supply chain.

Business Slower credit growth makes banks set modest targets in 2024 Slower than expected credit growth and a large number of non-performing loans have resulted in conservative growth targets among commercial banks for 2024, said industry insiders and experts.

Business Vietnam to send 125,000 labourers abroad in 2024 Vietnam aims to send 125,000 labourers abroad to work under contracts in 2024, focusing on key traditional markets such as Japan, Taiwan (China) and the Republic of Korea (RoK), according to the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA).

Business Taiwanese firm breaks ground on 45 mln USD computer plant in Thai Binh Good Way Cayman Co. Ltd. from Taiwan (China) held a groundbreaking ceremony for a large-scale plant manufacturing computers and their peripheral equipment at the Lien Ha Thai Industrial Park in the northern province of Thai Binh on February 19.