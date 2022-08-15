Concern of Vietnamese guest workers in RoK cleared up
Vietnamese labourers who are working in the Republic of Korea (RoK) within the Employment Permit System (EPS) programme raised questions relating to their rights, interests and obligations at a meeting on August 14.
Seoul (VNA) – Vietnamese labourers who are working in the Republic of Korea (RoK) within the Employment Permit System (EPS) programme raised questions relating to their rights, interests and obligations at a meeting on August 14.
This is the first in-person legal consultation for the Vietnamese employees after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It brought together Vietnamese workers from Gyeonggi province’s Ansan city and its neighbouring localities.
Ta Thi Thanh Thuy, First Secretary of the Vietnamese Embassy in the RoK and head of the Vietnamese Labour Managemnet Boad in the RoK, thanked the Ansan Foreign Workers Support Centre for its coordination with the EPS’s Vietnam Labour Management Office to organise the event.
She also lauded the role of foreign workers support centres in the RoK and Ansan in particular in supplying information to and dealing with concern of Vietnamese labourers in the country.
At the meeting, Pham Minh Duc, head of the EPS Office, spoke of new relevant policies and laws and cleared up the participants’ concern regarding contracts, salaries, insurance and contract termination procedures.
About 205,000 Vietnamese are living, working and studying in the RoK, of whom 27,000 have arrived under the EPS./.