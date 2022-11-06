Concert celebrates 30th anniversary of Vietnam-RoK diplomatic ties
A special concert was held at the Ben Thanh Theatre, Ho Chi Minh City, on November 5 evening to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK).
The concert is to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK). (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) - A special concert was held at the Ben Thanh Theatre, Ho Chi Minh City, on November 5 evening to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK).
Addressing the event, Ho Xuan Lam, Vice President of the Union of Friendship Organisations of Ho Chi Minh City, highlighted the development of friendship between the two countries over the past 30 years, and underlined the involvement of the Korean community in HCM City in many aspects from economy, trade, investment to charitable and social activities, thus contributing to the growth of the relations between two countries in general and between Ho Chi Minh City and localities in the RoK.
According to Lam, the organisation of Vietnam-RoK cultural exchanges and activities, particularly the concert, has served as an important bridge to boost the friendship, mutual understanding and trust between the people of Vietnam and the RoK.
The special concert celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Vietnam-RoK diplomatic ties was performed by young Vietnamese and Korean artists.
Earlier, the 39th RoK International Music Festival was held at the Seoul Arts Centre on November 1 evening as part of the activities to mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of Vietnam-RoK diplomatic ties, with the participation of renowned artists from both countries./.