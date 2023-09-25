Condolences over former Italian President Napolitano’s passing
President Vo Van Thuong on September 25 sent a message of condolences to his Italian counterpart Sergio Mattarella over the passing of former president Giorgio Napolitano.
Former Italian President Giorgio Napolitano passed away on September 22 in Rome at the age of 98. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) –
The same day, Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son extended his condolences to Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani.
