Business Tokyo conference draws investment in Long An A conference was held in Tokyo on September 8 to promote Japanese investment in the Mekong Delta province of Long An.

Business Bamboo Airways named most punctual airline in first eight months Low-cost carrier Bamboo Airways was the most punctual airline in the first eight months of this year, with an on-time performance (OTP) rate of 95.2%, or 31,957 flights, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam.

Business Expanding the market share of Vietnamese rice in France Vietnamese rice has been introduced at Carrefour Collagen, a hypermarket operated by French multinational retail and wholesale corporation Carrefour, as part of a programme run by the Vietnam Trade Office in France.

Business Toyota Vietnam launches consulting programme for auto support industry firms Toyota Vietnam and the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Department of Industry on September 7 launched a consulting programme for auto support industry enterprises.