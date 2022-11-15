Society Ba Ria-Vung Tau developing smart cities to better serve people Practicality, efficiency, and closer links between the government and the people to better serve individuals and businesses are the basic goals within Ba Ria-Vung Tau’s Smart City project.

Sci-Tech Vietnam makes deeper engagement in ITU body Vietnam has played an increasingly positive role in the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and made deeper engagement in the union's activities, according to Doan Quang Hoan, who has just finished his mission at the union's Radio Regulations Board (RRB),

Sci-Tech Bac Giang works hard on digital government building The northern province of Bac Giang has continued its efforts to accelerate digital government development and smart city building, according to Director of the provincial Department of Information and Communications Tran Minh Chieu.

Society Vietnamese universities listed in QS Asia University Rankings Vietnam has 11 representatives listed in QS Asia University Rankings 2023 released by UK-based education organisation Quacquarelli Symonds.