Society Numerous Hanoi activities celebrate International Women’s Day A wide range of activities to honour the beautiful values of Vietnamese women have been organised by women’s organisations in Hanoi on the occasion of the 144th anniversary of International Women’s Day (March 8, 1910 – 2024).

Society Vietnam announces two foreign-based terrorist organisations The Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security has announced two terrorist organisations based in the US and Thailand, accusing them of using violence to achieve secession in the Central Highlands.

Society VUFO contributes to boosting Vietnam - US people-to-people exchange The Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) hosted a meeting with a delegation from the Communist Party of the US led by Arturo Cambron, member of the National Committee, in Hanoi on March 6 morning.

Society Bac Giang targets more new-style rural areas in 2024 The northern province of Bac Giang expects to have five more communes recognised as new-style rural areas, 11 more advanced new-style rural communes, and five new model new-style rural communes in 2024.