Congratulations offered to Bulgaria’s new Prime Minister
Bulgaria's new Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov speaks at the parliament in Sofia, Bulgaria on June 6 (Photo: AFP/VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on June 9 sent a message of congratulations to Nikolay Denkov on his election as Prime Minister of Bulgaria.
On the occasion, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son congratulated Mariya Gabriel on her election as Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Bulgaria./.