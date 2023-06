Politics President chairs first session of reform think tank The steering committee for summarising some theoretical and practical issues on Vietnam’s socialist-oriented Doi Moi (reform) in the past four decades convened its first session in Hanoi on June 9 under the chair of President Vo Van Thuong.

Politics Party official receives Indian party delegation Politburo member and permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Truong Thi Mai hosted a reception in Hanoi on June 9 for a high-level delegation of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) led by its General Secretary Sitaram Yechury.

Politics Party official reaffirms Vietnam’s solidarity with Cuba Politburo member and permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Truong Thi Mai has reaffirmed the Vietnamese Party and State’s consistent policy of supporting solidarity with the just revolutionary cause and heroic struggle of the Communist Party and people of Cuba.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on June 9 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.