Hanoi (VNA) - Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, and National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan sent messages of congratulations to their Lao counterparts on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of Laos’ National Day on December 2.



They expressed their delight that, under the sound leadership of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP), the fraternal Lao people have upheld their heroic tradition, overcome all difficulties and challenges, and reaped pride-worthy achievements in the process of national defence and development.



They hailed Laos for firmly safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity, ensuring national defence-security and socio-political stability.



Laos has successfully controlled the COVID-19 pandemic, overcome difficulties caused by natural disasters, maintained positive growth, and continued to boost its position in the region and the world, they said.



The leaders hoped that, under the sound leadership of the LPRP, led by Party General Secretary and State President Bounnhang Vorachith, the fraternal Lao people will post greater achievements in the cause of national defence and construction and successfully realise the Resolution adopted by the 10th Congress of the LPRP and the 2016-2020 socio-economic development plan, towards successfully holding the 11th Congress.



On the same day, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh conveyed his congratulations to Lao Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasit. Head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Hoang Binh Quan also cabled a message of congratulations to his Lao counterpart Soonthorn Xayachak./.

VNA