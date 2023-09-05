Hanoi street on the National Day holiday (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Leaders of Austria, Portugal, Greece, Malta, Morocco, Pakistan, Romania, and the Republic of Cyprus have cabled letters and messages of congratulations to the Vietnamese Party and State leaders, on the occasion of the 78th anniversary of the National Day (September 2).

President of Austria Alexander Van der Bellen, President of Portugal Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, President of Greece Katerina Sakellaropoulou, President of Malta George Vella, King of Morocco Mohamed VI, President of Pakistan Arif Alvi, President of Romania Klaus Werner Iohannis and President of Cyrus Nikos Christodoulides sent congratulatory letters and messages to President Vo Van Thuong.

Prime Minister of Pakistan Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and Prime Minister of Romania Ion Marcel Ciolacu also extended greetings to PM Pham Minh Chinh.

On the occasion, Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan Jalil Abbas Jilani and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Romania Luminita Odobescu also cabled congratulatory letters to their Vietnamese counterpart Bui Thanh Son./.