Congratulations to Malaysia on 66th anniversary of National Day
Top leaders of Vietnam on August 31 extended congratulations to Malaysia on the 66th anniversary of its National Day (August 31, 1957 – 2023).
Hanoi (VNA) – Top leaders of Vietnam on August 31 extended congratulations to Malaysia on the 66th anniversary of its National Day (August 31, 1957 – 2023).
President Vo Van Thuong sent a message of congratulations to King Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah, while Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh cabled a congratulatory message to his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim.
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue extended congratulations to President of the Senate Tan Sri Dato Sri Dr. Haji Wan Junaidi bin Tuanku Jaafar and Speaker of the House of Representatives Tan Sri Dato' Johari Bin Abdul.
On this occasion, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son also congratulated his Malaysian counterpart Zambry Abd Kadir./.
President Vo Van Thuong sent a message of congratulations to King Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah, while Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh cabled a congratulatory message to his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim.
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue extended congratulations to President of the Senate Tan Sri Dato Sri Dr. Haji Wan Junaidi bin Tuanku Jaafar and Speaker of the House of Representatives Tan Sri Dato' Johari Bin Abdul.
On this occasion, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son also congratulated his Malaysian counterpart Zambry Abd Kadir./.