Politics 11th National Party Congress: Comprehensive promotion of reform The 11th National Party Congress took place from Jan. 12-19, 2011 in Hanoi. It discussed and adopted the platform of national construction during the transitional period towards socialism (supplemented and developed in 2011), the 2011-2020 socio-economic development strategy, the report of the 10th Party Cefntral Committee, the Party Statute (supplemented and revised) and many important documents.

Politics 13th National Party Congress – milestone of Party, nation The 13th National Party Congress, to open next week, is a milestone in the development of the Party and the nation, according to a high-ranking Party official.

Politics Infographic 10th National Party Congress: Changes in perception and mindset The 10th National Party Congress reviewed 20-year implementation of đổi mới (reform) policy and adopted a resolution allowing Party members to engage in private economic sector.

Politics 12th Party Congress and achievements The 12th Party Congress has been marked by a number of significant achievements. The five-year term saw Party building and rectification enhanced, the macro-economy stabilised, national defence and security consolidated, and external relations expanded.