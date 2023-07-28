At the groundbreaking ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Long An (VNA) – Construction of a Vietnam-Japan friendship house began in the southern province of Long An on July 28, as part of activities marking the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

As part of the integrated Waterpoint urban area, the house covers a total area of nearly 7,000 sq.m. The project is designed to include various functional zones such as a cultural house, restaurants, an exhibition area, and miniature landscapes representing the cultural characteristics of Vietnam and Japan.

This project not only caters for people of Long An province and over 30,000 families the Waterpoint urban area in particular but also serves as a cultural exchange hub and a symbol of friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Japan.

At the heritage forest planting ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Following the ground-breaking ceremony, a heritage forest planting ceremony was held in Central Park subdivision within the urban area. The heritage forest covers 20,000 sq.m and simulates natural forests with hundreds of green trees and numerous open spaces designed to encourage outdoor activities and community engagement.

At the event, Japanese Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Ono Masuo pledged to further push forward economic, socio-cultural ties between Japanese localities and Long An as well as southern provinces.

At the photo exhibition (Photo: VNA)

On the occasion, the provincial People's Committee opened a two-day photo exhibition to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Japan diplomatic ties, showcasing images of local foreign activities with various Japanese localities and traditional products from Vietnam and Japanese firms.

A memorandum of understanding was also signed between Long An province and B&Company Vietnam to boost bilateral trade and investment between Long An and various Japanese localities, organisations and businesses./.