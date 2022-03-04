Construction on Sa Pa airport begins
A ground-breaking ceremony for Sa Pa Airport was held in Cam Con commune, Bao Yen district, the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai, on March 3.
This is one of the major projects celebrating the 75th anniversary of the provincial Party Committee (March 5, 1947-2022).
Approved by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in late October, Sa Pa airport has a total investment of nearly 7 trillion VND (306.54 million USD), of which 2.7 trillion VND comes from the State budget.
The first phase of the 370-ha airport is scheduled to be completed before 2025, serving 1.5 million passengers each year.
Following the ceremony, more work relating to site clearance, resettlement and infrastructure will continue to be done.
Nguyen Trong Hai, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, said the airport would create big momentum for local socio-economic development and investment attraction, helping Lao Cai fulfill the target of comprehensive development, and becoming a bridge between Vietnamese provinces and ASEAN, and the southwest of China./.