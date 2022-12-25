Business Circular economy is an inevitable path ahead: UNDP The transition towards a circular economy (CE) offers 4.5 trillion USD in economic opportunities globally by reducing waste, stimulating innovation, and creating employment, according to Ramla Khalidi, Resident Representative of UNDP in Vietnam.

Business Trade surplus increases, agriculture shines Vietnam enjoyed a trade surplus of nearly 11 billion USD in the first 11 months of 2022, of which the agricultural sector contributed significantly with 7.82 billion USD.