A meeting of Vietnamese expatriates in Fukuoka (Illustrative photo: VNA)

– Since the beginning of July, the Vietnamese Consulate General in Japan’s Fukuoka prefecture has carried out a host of activities marking its decade of working to enhance Vietnam – Japan ties.Established in 2009, the agency has made significant contributions to boosting Vietnam’s friendship and cooperation with eight prefectures in the Kyushu region, which houses over 33,000 Vietnamese expats. In Fukuoka alone, the figure exceeds 13,000.Opening the consulate general’s celebration of 10-year operation this month was a Vietnamese Week held at the Ritsumeikan Asia Pacific University in Oita prefecture. Lasting from June 30 to July 5, the annual event attracted nearly 5,000 visitors.On July 6, the agency in collaboration with the Kyushu friendship association organised an exchange between Vietnamese students in Fukuoka and leading businesses in the region, which operate in the sectors of electricity, real estate, and food production, among others.On July 12, it worked with Japan’s Saga bank to hold a business matching event for firms, who have already invested in Vietnam, and those interested in such investment.In the coming time, more activities will take place, including the final match of the Vietnamese youth’s football championship in Fukuoka. The consulate general’s 10-year celebration is scheduled for September 2.-VNA