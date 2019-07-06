An aerial view of Fukuoka city (Photo: Japan Travel)

Tokyo (VNA) – The establishment of a Vietnamese association in Fukuoka prefecture of Japan’s south-western Kyushu region was underlined during a meeting at the Vietnamese Consulate General in Fukuoka.



At the July 4 event, a committee, comprising of 18 members, was set up to launch communication works and compile documents in order to make preparations for the founding of the association in the future.



There are about 33,000 Vietnamese people living in Kyushu, which is famous for its automobile, chemicals, semiconducting and metal processing industries, and the number is projected to rise in the coming time.



They often face language and cultural barriers, work pressure, and natural disasters, among others. Therefore, the Vietnamese association in Fukuoka is hoped to connect and support each individual while fostering the Vietnam-Japan relations.



Currently, more than 300,000 Vietnamese people are living, working, and studying in Japan. Previously, Vietnamese associations were set up in other Japanese localities such as Aichi and Hokkaido. –VNA