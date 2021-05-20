Business Mazda recalls over 61,000 faulty vehicles Mazda has recalled a total of 61,517 imported and domestically-assembled vehicles in Vietnam for repair and replacement of faulty fuel pumps.

Business Minimarts to determine growth of modern distribution channels Modern distribution channels in Vietnam will be diversified by small stores in 2021, especially minimarts, market researchers Nielsen have said.

Business Firms advised to be cautious when doing business with Indian partners The Ministry of Industry and Trade has urged firms to be cautious when doing business with companies in India that were severely hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.