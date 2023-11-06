Contestants to compete at Chinese language Eloquence event
Out of a pool of 300, the top 35 selected contenders are poised to participate in the second National Chinese Language Eloquence Contest, taking place in the central city of Da Nang from November 9-11.
The organising committee of the second National Chinese language Eloquence Contest join a press conference in Da Nang city. (Photo: VNA)
This marks the second occasion Da Nang has hosted a contest of national stature.
Nguyen Ngoc Binh, head of the organising committee, emphasised the significance of the event during a press briefing. He highlighted that the contest is part of a series of events leading up to the 74th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations and the 16th year of their strategic comprehensive partnership in the forthcoming year.
According to Binh, this year's contest is themed 'The role of Vietnamese young people in international integration'. It has seen improved preparation by the contestants representing 25 provinces and cities along with 43 universities across the nation, all honed over a period of two months.
“The qualification round had selected 35 candidates representing 17 localities and 26 universities for the final round. The top-ten list will be given one first prize, two runner-up and four third-place awards, while 28 encouragement prizes are set for finalists,” he said.
He said the organising committee will reserve three other auxiliary awards for the best video clip, the best pronunciation and the best answers in the preliminary round.
Acting Consul General of the Chinese Consulate-General Yang Shunfeng said the contest is a stage for young Vietnamese to express their Chinese language studies and skills, boosting the exchange among young people from the two countries.
“We have witnessed the increasing activities and exchange events among localities from China and central Vietnam through the COVID-19 difficulties. Young people from Da Nang and Hue joined visits and exchanges with Guangxi and Dalian,” Yang Shunfeng said at the press conference.
“The Chinese Consulate-General, in co-operation with Thua Thien-Hue province, hosted the Chinese language singing festival, and the Vietnamese-Chinese Exchange event at Da Nang’s Foreign Language University,” he said.
Yang Shunfeng said vocalist Nguyen Thi Thanh Huyen from Da Nang city’s Trung Vuong Theatre was invited to perform at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.
The acting Consul General scholarships had been presented to post-graduated Vietnamese students and the event’s competitors would earn opportunities for getting scholarships.
Competitors from the National Chinese language Eloquence Contest will join the community activities, including visits to the centres of Agent Orange (AO) victims, underprivileged children and disabled persons as well as landscapes during the three-day event, Binh said.
Direct air routes have been planned connecting Da Nang with Hunan, Guangzhou, Shanghai and Chengdu./.