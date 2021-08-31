

This is the first time Vietnam has hosted competitions of the Army Games, which once again affirms the sound cooperation among the militaries of Vietnam, Russia, and other countries.



The contests in Vietnam, slated for August 31 to September 3, sees the participation of Bangladesh, Belarus, Laos, Mali, Russia, Uzbekistan, Venezuela, and the host country.



The Army Games 2021, organised by Russia's Defence Ministry, is scheduled for August 22 - September 4 with 34 contests and 260 teams from 45 countries. Competition events are held in 11 countries.



In Algeria, the “True Friend” contest of the Games wrapped up on August 30.



The teams from Russia, Belarus, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, and host Algeria competed in the individual dog race, the 300m obstacle course with dogs, the dog relay race, the AK rifle team shooting, and the guard duty./.

VNA