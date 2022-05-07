Politics Party Central Committee reviews development of collective economy The 13th Party Central Committee looked into a project reviewing the 20-year implementation of a resolution on continuing to reform, develop and improve the efficiency of the collective economy during its fifth plenum on May 7.

Politics Former official honoured with RoK’s Grand Gwanghwa Medal Tran Van Tuy, former head of the National Assembly Standing Committee’s board for deputy affairs and former Chairman of the Vietnam - Republic of Korea (RoK) Parliamentary Friendship Group, has been honoured with the RoK’s Grand Gwanghwa Medal for his major contributions to the two countries’ friendship.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on May 6 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on May 6.