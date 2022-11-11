Copyright registrations rise up to 10% each year: Workshop
The registrations of copyright and relevant rights in Vietnam increased from 8-10% annually over the past years, heard a workshop held by the Copyright Office of Vietnam (COV) under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in Hanoi on November 11.
Illustrative image (Source: Mona Media)Hanoi (VNA) – The registrations of copyright and relevant rights in Vietnam increased from 8-10% annually over the past years, heard a workshop held by the Copyright Office of Vietnam (COV) under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in Hanoi on November 11.
More than 8,000 certificates were granted in 2019. The number exceeded 10,000 in 2020 and was almost maintained last year despite the COVID-19 and in the first ten months of this year.
Of the works seeking for certification, those in applied art made up 44%; music 25%; written works, 14%; and computer programme,13%.
COV Deputy Director Pham Thi Kim Oanh affirmed that Vietnam has paid due attention to intellectual property (IP) rights, including copyright and relevant rights, adding that individuals and organisations have been aware of the significance of copyright registration, especially amid the development of the digital environment.
At the third session of the 15th National Assembly, the Law on Amendments and Supplements to some Articles of the Law on Intellectual Property was adopted with 95% of approval votes.
At the workshop, participants raised opinions to improve the efficiency of the copyright-related affairs and perfect the legal system on the matter, which will be collected and presented to competent agencies by COV for consideration and approval./.