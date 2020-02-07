Coronavirus cases top 31,480
As many as 31,481 people have now been infected by the novel coronavirus.
VNA
Source: VNA
VNA
You should also see
InfographicBasic principles to reduce transmission of nCoV
Basic principles to reduce the general risk of transmission of acute respiratory infections caused by the new coronavirus.
See more
InfographicRate of mother-to-child HIV transmission falls to 3.6 percent
In the first six months of 2017, the rate of mother-to-child HIV transmission fell to 3.6 percent, proving the effectiveness of Vietnam’s preventive programme.
InfographicObesity causes heavy economic losses for Southeast Asia
According to a report of the Economic Intelligence Unit, Malaysia suffers the greatest economic loss in Southeast Asia due to obesity.
InfographicNational Expanded Immunisation Programme's attainments in 30 years
Immunisation work has made significant contributions to protecting and improving health of Vietnamese children and the public, realising Millennium Development Goals.
InfographicDanger of A/H7N9 influenza
A/H7N9 is a severe acute respiratory infection caused by A/H7N9 virus transmitted from poultry to humans.
InfographicVietnam performs successfully nearly 1,400 organ transplants
Transplant is an effective treatment method for patients with the end-stage organ failure.