Business Vietnamese firms strive to revitalise agricultural exports to China China remains the largest buyer of Vietnam’s agricultural products, so Vietnamese businesses are making preparations to boost exports to this market when it recovers after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Algeria a potential market for Vietnamese products Algeria is a potential market for exports of Vietnamese staples, especially coffee and rice, official statistics show.

Business Foreign currency market stabilised following central bank’s intervention The US dollar on March 25 depreciated against the Vietnamese dong after the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) sold the greenback on the cheap to stabilise the local foreign exchange market.

Business Reference exchange rate down 5 VND on March 26 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,245 VND per USD on March 26, down 5 VND from the previous day.