COVID-19: Brunei to enter “new normal” period
Brunei has announced further lifting of social distancing measures and implementation of new normal for major social activities, including mass gathering, starting from March 8.
Spraying chemicals in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei (Photo: VNA)
Brunei's Ministry of Health said that the COVID-19 pandemic in the country is currently under control as the last case of local infection was reported over 300 days ago, according to Xinhua news agency.
Taking into account this situation, the Ministry of Health announced more changes in the reduction of the social distancing measures, which will commence on March 8.
The changes include the implementation of new normal for activities in places such as mosques, schools, museums, sports facilities, restaurants, cinemas, stalls and markets. Mass gathering limitation will also be expanded from 350 people to 1,000.
The ministry reminded the public to scan health QR codes at all premises and always practice personal hygiene such as washing hands regularly or using hand sanitiser, and using a face mask when in a crowded area.
According to the ministry, the changes are for activities carried out within the country only by maintaining the current cross-border travel restrictions to strictly control the possibility of recurrence of COVID-19 infection in the country.
The ministry also said that it will continue to monitor the situation of the outbreak at national, regional and global levels, and carry out ongoing risk assessments to consider further de-escalation measures.
Brunei reported one new imported case of COVID-19 from Jakarta on March 6, bringing the national tally to 189.
There have been three deaths resulted from COVID-19 in Brunei and 182 patients have recovered./.