World Thailand bans rallies, public gatherings to prevent COVID-19 spread The Ratchakitcha, or Government Gazette website, of Thailand on March 6 published an order prohibiting rallies or public gatherings that could risk spreading Covid-19 in provinces at high risk.

World Cambodia faces risk of COVID-19 spreading to more localities Cambodia is facing the possibility of more provinces being affected by the prevailing COVID-19 February 20 Community Event which broke out on the same date in the capital.

World Cambodia passes tougher law for prevention of COVID-19 spread The National Assembly of Cambodia on March 5 unanimously approved a draft Law on Measures to Prevent the Spread of COVID-19 and other Highly Contagious Diseases, which clearly stated financial penalties and prison sentences for violators.

World Thailand mulls COVID-19 vaccine passports to boost tourism sector Thailand is considering COVID-19 vaccine passports and quarantine exemption in an effort to boost the ailing tourism sector as inoculation rolled out worldwide, China’s Xinhua News Agency has reported.