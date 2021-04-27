COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Southeast Asian countries
People wear masks against COVID-19 in Cambodia. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The authorities in Cambodia’s Kampong Chhnang province on April 27 decided to temporarily impose lockdown on two villages after they found that the villages are linked to four COVID-19 patients.
Yin Sarin, Governor of Boribo district, said that the authorities decided to temporarily close down Kampong Preah and Chhnuk Trou villages to curb the spread of the pandemic after four Vietnamese nationals of a family residing in the villages tested positive for the coronavirus, Khmer Times reported.
According to the authorities, 32 people have been in contact with the four patients. Preliminary testing showed that all of them are COVID-19-negative, but they are still required to enter quarantine while waiting for more test result.
The Cambodian Ministry of Health on April 27 reported another 508 transmission cases, raising the national count to 11,063.
The new cases were found in Kampong Speu, Prey Veng, Takeo, Banteay Meanchey, Kandal, Sihanoukville and Phnom Penh.
Of the total cases, 3,704 have recovered so far, while the number of fatalities stands at 82.
In Banteay Meanchey province that borders Thailand, the provincial administration has temporarily closed all casinos starting April 27 to prevent the COVID-19 community outbreak.
Meanwhile, Laos recorded 75 more cases of COVID-19 on April 27, raising the total in the country to 511, according to the Lao Ministry of Health.
Director General of the National Center for Laboratory and Epidemiology under the Lao Ministry of Health, Phonepadith Xangsayarath, told a press conference in Lao capital Vientiane on the day that among the new cases, 59 were detected in the capital city of Vientiane, eight in Champasak province, four in Vientiane province, and one each in Savannakhet, Bokeo, Luang Prabang and Xieng Khuang provinces.
As many as 15 out of 18 cities and provinces of Laos have reported COVID-19 cases, including eight bordering the Vietnamese provinces of Son La, Dien Bien, Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Quang Binh, Quang Tri, Thua Thien-Hue, Quang Nam and Kon Tum.
At present, all of the Lao cities and provinces have been put under lockdown.
The Philippine Department of Health (DOH) on April 27 reported 7,204 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,013,618.
The death toll climbed to 16,916 after 63 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said.
The DOH has recommended extending the strict lockdown measures in Metro Manila and its four adjacent provinces, stressing the need to curb the infection and improve the health system. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will make the decision on April 27.
The Philippines placed Metro Manila and four adjacent provinces, home to over 28 million people, under a strict month-long lockdown since March 29 as COVID-19 cases have soared./.