World One dead, three injured in helicopter crash in central Philippines A helicopter of the Philippine Air Force (PAF) crashed offshore Getafe city in Bohol province of the Philippines on April 27, killing one and injuring three others.

ASEAN ASEAN helps Czech Republic fight COVID-19 catastrophe The ASEAN Committee in Prague (ACP) on April 26 presented foods to the Czech Federation of Food Banks to help pandemic-hit citizens in in the Czech Republic.

World Minister: Indonesia now world’s largest biodiesel producer Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said on April 26 that India is now the world’s largest biodiesel producer with a daily output of 137,000 barrels, much higher than the US with 112,000 barrels, Brazil 99,000 barrels and Germany 62,000 barrels.