COVID-19: Daily infections continue falling
The number of new COVID-19 infections continued to drop with 72,556 cases, including an imported case, recorded on April 1, down 8,272 cases from the previous day, according to the Ministry of Health.
A health worker adminsiters COVID-19 vaccine to a resident in Long An province. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The number of new COVID-19 infections continued to drop with 72,556 cases, including an imported case, recorded on April 1, down 8,272 cases from the previous day, according to the Ministry of Health.
Hanoi continued to report the highest number of infections on the day with 7,734 cases, followed by Nghe An with 3,226 and Dak Lak with 3,099.
The northern province of Vinh Phuc added 13,498 cases to the national caseload after verifying information.
The national tally reached 9,650,663.
A total 87,463 patients were given the all-clear during the day, raising the number of recoveries to 7,606,476.
There are 2,541 patients in critical conditions, while an additional 33 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total fatalities to 42,526, equal to 0.4 percent of the total caseload.
By March 31, the country had injected 206,338,189 doses of COVID-19 vaccines./.