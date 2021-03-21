World WHO: Cambodia at critical point in COVID-19 fight Cambodia's Health Ministry and the World Health Organisation recently issued a statement saying that the country is at a critical point in the fight against the pandemic.

ASEAN Argentina, ASEAN boost cooperation Argentine Minister of Foreign Affairs and Worship Felipe Sola has recently had a working session with the ambassadors of ASEAN member states to the country, namely Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, and Malaysia, to discuss cooperation with the bloc.

World Thailand to ease COVID-19 controls for foreign arrivals The Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on March 19 decided to gradually ease COVID-19 controls for foreign arrivals beginning on April 1, shortening or lifting quarantine periods and increasing the range of activities allowed them.

World Philippines approves Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for emergency use The Philippines' Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted emergency authorization for the use of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, FDA Director-General Enrique Domingo said on March 19.