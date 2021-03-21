COVID-19 forces Cambodia to close schools, Philippines to expand restriction scale
The Cambodian Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports on March 21 issued a notice announcing the temporary suspension of public and private educational institutions at all levels, theatres, cinemas and museums throughout the country in order to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 into a larger community.
On the evening of March 20, Siem Reap province’s authorities temporarily suspended traffic in and out of Kork Chak commune, Siem Reap city, after one person was found infected with COVID-19.
The moves were made in the context the pandemic is continuing to develop complicatedly in the country.
As of March 21 morning, it had recorded 1,690 infections, of whom 950 had been given the all-clear.
Disinfecting streets in Manila (Photo: xinhua/VNA)The same day, the Philippines banned cross-border travel and all mass gatherings in Metro Manila and surrounding provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal, as the country sees a COVID-19 surge especially in the capital region.
The announcement came after the country reported 7,757 new COVID-19 cases on March 21 – the third straight day that new reported cases shot up above 7,000. The country has so far confirmed over 663,000 COVID-19 infections./.