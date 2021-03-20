In Phnom Penh, Cambodia (Photo: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodia's Health Ministry and the World Health Organisation recently issued a statement saying that the country is at a critical point in the fight against the pandemic.

Cambodia added more 54 COVID-19 cases as of 9am on March 20.

The statement called on Cambodians to unite and do what they can to fight the disease.

The same day, the Khmer Times reported that a group of women in Cambodia got together to start a campaign called ‘Four request campaign’ on Facebook to call on Prime Minister Hun Sen to consider giving a 50 percent discount or payment exemptions for water, electricity, fuel, and room rental in Phnom Penh for three months.

They also requested the PM to intervene to get banks reduce interest rates as many are finding difficulty in making their monthly payments.



As of March 20 morning, Cambodia recorded a total of 1,623 infection cases, 935 of them have recovered and three have died./.